Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.43) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.10) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.09).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 707.80 ($8.73) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 756.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 757.97. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($43,731.83).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

