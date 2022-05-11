Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $442.64

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $442.64 and last traded at $445.50, with a volume of 35861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $478.23.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.90 and a 200 day moving average of $586.82.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

