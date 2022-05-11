Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.80. 17,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,794. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $232.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

