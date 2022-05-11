L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. 47,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,180. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.93. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

