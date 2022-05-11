L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

FSTR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,180. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.93.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

