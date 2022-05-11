L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.93.

FSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

