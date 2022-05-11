Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 8696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $27,315,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $2,348,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

