KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, an increase of 234,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,587,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,907,129. KYN Capital Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.04.

KYN Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and touchless payments. It offers Koinfoldpay, a contactless crypto payment gateway for businesses. Its Koinfoldpay allows business to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin for online payments.

