KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, an increase of 234,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KYN Capital Group stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,587,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,907,129. KYN Capital Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.04.
About KYN Capital Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KYN Capital Group (KYNC)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.