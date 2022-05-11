Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Critical Analysis

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kuke Music has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kuke Music and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -18.69% -1.47% -1.23% 17 Education & Technology Group -65.59% -119.59% -55.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 1.63 -$9.02 million ($0.31) -8.42 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.25 -$226.27 million ($4.64) -0.37

Kuke Music has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kuke Music and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 870.76%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kuke Music beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

