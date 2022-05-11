Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. 2,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.