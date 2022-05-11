Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $13.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.40. 6,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,936. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.