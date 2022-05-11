Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.95. 12,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

