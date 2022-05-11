Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,177. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.16 and its 200 day moving average is $230.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

