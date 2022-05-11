Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.33. 5,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,722. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.63 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.53 and its 200-day moving average is $338.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.13.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

