Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 153,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,953. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

