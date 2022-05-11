Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,585. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

