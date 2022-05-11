Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,107. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $65.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 45.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

