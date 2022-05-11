Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,768. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $360.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

