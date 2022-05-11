Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.17. 9,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.90 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.76 and its 200-day moving average is $290.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

