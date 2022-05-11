Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,988 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Li Auto worth $26,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $17,350,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 197,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.24.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 320,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,426. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

