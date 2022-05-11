Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 108,761 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the quarter. 51job comprises approximately 0.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $35,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its position in 51job by 67.1% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after buying an additional 844,355 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,292,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 51job by 3.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,292,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 51job by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 32.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,388,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of 51job stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,764. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

