Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 344,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 297,709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,804. The company has a market capitalization of $528.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

