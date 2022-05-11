Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Coupang by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 282,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.82. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

