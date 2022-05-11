Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.15% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,562. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

