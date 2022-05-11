Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.