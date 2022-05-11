Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212,992 shares during the quarter. Lufax makes up 2.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $94,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lufax by 9.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Lufax by 100.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 20.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.02. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

