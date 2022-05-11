Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.91. 2,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,069. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $119.44 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.58.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

