Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. 84,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,783. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

