Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,818. The company has a market capitalization of $236.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

