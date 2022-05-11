Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.23. 71,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

