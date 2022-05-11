Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JinkoSolar worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. 5,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,611. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.