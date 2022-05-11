Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 425,390 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 80.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 698,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 311,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,579,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 47,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 841,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,007,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.