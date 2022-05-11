Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $54,370,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 475,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 214,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 304,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 205,580 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FLO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 19,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Flowers Foods Profile (Get Rating)
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
