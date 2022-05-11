Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 208,257 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,257 shares during the period. Autohome makes up about 1.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Autohome worth $48,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Autohome by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 463,990 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autohome by 93.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 7,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,496. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

