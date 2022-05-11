Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 7.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.82. 49,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,244,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,278 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

