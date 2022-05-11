Konomi Network (KONO) Price Hits $0.0349 on Exchanges

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $2.45 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,588.31 or 0.99826237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

