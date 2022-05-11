Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Issue $0.96 Annual Dividend

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.9641 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Koninklijke Philips has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($54.21) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.