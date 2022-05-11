Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.18

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 166133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.21) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.