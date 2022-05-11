Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NSKFF opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

