Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NSKFF opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile
