Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 1,014,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,687. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

