Klaytn Trading Down 44.1% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $150.34 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00548805 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,331.26 or 2.03364809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030513 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.23 or 0.07224393 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,798,331,580 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

