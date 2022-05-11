KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of KLA worth $196,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

