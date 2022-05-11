KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.