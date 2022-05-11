KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5,951.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 6,937,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,660. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

