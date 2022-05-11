Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.
NYSE KGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,208,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,025. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.
KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
