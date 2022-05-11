Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,208,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,025. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 209,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.