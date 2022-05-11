Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 79,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.47. 9,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.34 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.