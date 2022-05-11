Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $202.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $131.34 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.