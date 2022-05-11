KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $606,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,400 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

