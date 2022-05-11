Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Up 2.7%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 35,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 864,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

