Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELTF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

KELTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

